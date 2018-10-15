Steve Wilks on Mike McCoy: Everybody’s job in jeopardy if we don’t win

Getty Images

The Cardinals rank 32nd in total offense and have scored only 82 points in six games. So it comes as no surprise that Cardinals coach Steve Wilks was asked about the job security of offensive coordinator Mike McCoy only hours after the Buccaneers fired defensive coordinator Mike Smith, with Tampa Bay’s defense ranked 31st.

“I would say all of our jobs are in jeopardy, including mine, if we don’t win,” Wilks said, via Darren Urban of the team website.

The Cardinals also rank last in rushing yards, time of possession and third-down conversions. Even with a rookie quarterback, it seems Arizona should have better numbers considering they have playmakers David Johnson and Larry Fitzgerald.

“When things aren’t going right, I think everyone need to not change the game plan but also not buckle down and be completely stubborn,” quarterback Josh Rosen said Monday. “You have to put your heads together and solve the problem.”