Sunday Night Football ties highest Week Six rating ever for NBC

Posted by Mike Florio on October 15, 2018, 5:58 PM EDT
AP

NBC acquired the Sunday Night Football package in 2006. Sunday night’s Week Six game between the Chiefs and Patriots matched the highest Week Six rating that the franchise ever has experienced.

The 14.6 overnight rating ties the Week Six 2015 measurement arising from a game between the Patriots and Colts, the first meeting of the two teams since the #Deflategate debacle from January of that year.

According to NBC, the 14.6 overnight rating easily won the night, and it was the highest rating for any Sunday Night Football game since Week One of the 2017 season. It also reflected a 34-percent increase over the Week Six game from a year ago, between the Giants and the Broncos.

In all, it’s the fifth straight week that Sunday Night Football has generated a double-digit increase over the comparable week in 2017.

So, yes, ratings continue to rebound for the NFL.

7 responses to “Sunday Night Football ties highest Week Six rating ever for NBC

  2. Of course the ratings are up! Stop putting crap games in prime time and the ratings will continue to rise!

  3. As long as they keep Packers off primetime the ratings seem to go up. Look for big dip tonight on MNF…

  4. Interesting how well the Pats do to draw TV ratings, especially since 90% of the country hate them and think “this is the week” that they’ll show they don’t have it anymore, only to leave those poor souls crying in their arm chairs while clutching their AR, Mahomes, Goff, Wentz, or Carr dolls while the roll over the next one on the schedule.

    Monday morning tears are the best!

  5. Interesting how well the Pats do to draw TV ratings, especially since 90% of the country hate them and think “this is the week” that they’ll show they don’t have it anymore, only to leave those poor souls crying in their arm chairs while clutching their AR, Mahomes, Goff, Wentz, or Carr dolls while the roll over the next one on the schedule.

    Monday morning tears are the best!

    Larry Bird used to say his favorite moments were drinking a 6 pack of miller lite after a road game and enjoying the silence of the crowd leaving the stadium. He would agree with you!

  7. Why is Patrick Mahomes god all the sudden? Kid is supremely talented but also has 3 superstars around him, kudos to the GM & Andy, looks like they put together a fantastic team but…he’s played 7 games in his career, let’s pump the brakes on this kid being the GOAT until he accomplishes a couple things over a period of time, thanks

