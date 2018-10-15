Sunday Night Football ties highest Week Six rating ever for NBC

AP

NBC acquired the Sunday Night Football package in 2006. Sunday night’s Week Six game between the Chiefs and Patriots matched the highest Week Six rating that the franchise ever has experienced.

The 14.6 overnight rating ties the Week Six 2015 measurement arising from a game between the Patriots and Colts, the first meeting of the two teams since the #Deflategate debacle from January of that year.

According to NBC, the 14.6 overnight rating easily won the night, and it was the highest rating for any Sunday Night Football game since Week One of the 2017 season. It also reflected a 34-percent increase over the Week Six game from a year ago, between the Giants and the Broncos.

In all, it’s the fifth straight week that Sunday Night Football has generated a double-digit increase over the comparable week in 2017.

So, yes, ratings continue to rebound for the NFL.