Tavon Austin likely to miss Sunday’s game with groin injury

Getty Images

The Cowboys are not optimistic they will have receiver Tavon Austin for their NFC East showdown against Washington on Sunday.

Austin strained his right groin in the third quarter against Jacksonville. He played only 18 of 73 snaps, making one catch for 5 yards and gaining 14 yards on two carries.

“Tavon hurt his groin in the game, so it might be a little bit of time,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Monday. “We’ll take his situation day by day, but we’re not overly optimistic he’ll be available this week.”

The Cowboys have their off week in Week Eight.

Austin has 13 touches for 185 yards and two touchdowns this season. He also has returned 10 punts for 58 yards.