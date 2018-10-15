Tom Brady thinks Patriots offense can get even better

Posted by Darin Gantt on October 15, 2018, 12:34 PM EDT
The Patriots scored 43 points last night, have put 119 on the board the last three weeks, and are riding a three-game winning streak after knocking off the undefeated Chiefs.

And Tom Brady thinks they can get better.

During his weekly paid appearance on WEEI, Brady expressed confidence that his offense was still a work in progress.

“I think we’re starting to feel confident in what we can achieve really if we put it together for four quarters,” Brady said, via Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston. “I think it’s going to look great. We had 38, 38 and 43. And I think we all feel like there’s plays still out there and we’re still getting familiar with one another. If we can just keep grinding and keep practicing and keep making improvements, it’s tough to stop us. That’s a good feeling.”

Of particular interest to Brady is his developing relationship with wide receiver Josh Gordon, who caught five passes for 42 yards, but left the game briefly after going down hard in the end zone on an attempted deep ball. He still played 63 snaps, as he gets accustomed to his new home.

“I think if we keep working at it,” Brady said, “a lot of things are going to look better. I have a lot of confidence in him. . . .

“For him to be in there as many plays [as he was], in my view is so impressive . . . I think the best is ahead of us if we just keep working at it.”

While it’s hard to imagine them improving on their recent output, a number of factors (including the improvement of rookie running back Sony Michel) has put their offense on a new trajectory from their 1-2 start.

22 responses to “Tom Brady thinks Patriots offense can get even better

  2. Doesn’t matter how good you get, if you allow a team to hang a 40 burger on you that wont get it done come playoff time.

  4. He’s right.

    Honestly they could have put up a 60 burger on them last night if they played to their potential. 🙂

  6. Am I the only person who was wondering what Brady can do to overcome his own mistakes?

    Opening drive:
    two or more poorly thrown passes, 2 of which thrown in the direction of Gordon….just waay off.

    Fumble
    Holding, holding, holding, onto the ball when, clearly, the play was going nowhere….only to have given the Chiefs enough time to get to him and strip him of the ball.

    The Chiefs scored immediately after that recovered fumble

    Why didn’t Brady chuck it into the ground?

  7. That defense needs to get better. They can only scheme around their lack of talent so many times before it bites them. Same goes for the Chiefs D. A team with balance could end up giving either of them trouble in the playoffs. Lucky for them, there doesn’t seem to be many good, balanced teams in the conference. Keep an eye on the Chargers, though.

    The Pats offense is still making mistakes they can eliminate, and should be fine or better all season if they have good luck on the injury front.

    The defense clearly has a lot of work to do, and kickoff coverage was surprisingly putrid last night.

    The Pats some times peak too soon, but they certainly did not peak in September. As always the season is a marathon, and December, January, and maybe February could be interesting.

  13. The defense is what it is given all the rule changes. The Patriots will need to win the SB on offense. With all the weapons on offense that’s not too much to ask.

  15. LOL the pats are just going through their normal correction phase. Of course belichick wants to win games in September but its much more important to him to work things out for the games later in the season and the post season than winning any particular game. This is the time they start coming together, right on schedule.

    The offense is clearly jelling into something frightening to the rest of the nfl. The defense still has a long way to go. No one has any idea how good they could be and they clearly are going to have problems in the playoffs if they don’t start playing better but all of those people out there that think that they can’t get better have been watching this movie for years and still can’t seem to remember how it ends LOL!

  16. The Pats D will be fine. Don’t forget Brady gave the ball to the Chiefs, ST’s allowed a return for a TD, and yes the D gave up a big play for a quick score. That’s the kind of stuff that gets corrected.

  17. .
    It’s forgotten at this point but the Patriots lost their top two RBs, Jeremy Hill and Rex Burkhead, in weeks 1 and 2. Sony Michel was also out with an injury for the first two weeks. Now, they are trying to get the rookie, Michel, up to speed on the nuances of the Patriots offense. Whenever he came off the field last night, unsung RBs coach Ivan Fears was waiting to coach him up during the game.
    .

  18. Doesn’t matter how good you get, if you allow a team to hang a 40 burger on you that wont get it done come playoff time.

    _______________________

    Well it might matter if you also “hung a 40 burger” on them. The Patriots are getting better every week. They still have things to work on, but expect to see them in January and maybe beyond.

  19. Gordon tackled in the end zone: Otherwise, touchdown. Penalty, instead.

    Two back shoulder fades where Gordon went up field: Reps, that’s what Brady is talking about.

    Gordon was obviously in the wrong place a few times. Takes time, especially when Brady rarely throws the ball in the wrong place. You can more or less tell it’s on the receiver or miscommunication.

    Gordon is going to be lights out. In time.

  20. GoodellMustGo says:
    October 15, 2018 at 12:43 pm
    He’s right.

    Honestly they could have put up a 60 burger on them last night if they played to their potential. 🙂
    ———————–
    To be completely honest, the Chiefs could have put up a 60 burger if they had played to their potential as well. But they have some young guys that made young guy mistakes.

  22. Both D’s are vulnerable but this isn’t 2015 anymore.

    The days of shutdown D’s has sadly gone.

    The rule changes and points of emphasis have tilted the game so far in favour of offenses now that having a great D probably isn’t actually going to get it done in the playoffs.

    I’d be willing to bet that one of these 2 is the last man standing in the AFC come the end of January.

    Just look at what happened to Jacksonville and Chicago’s defenses against fairly mediocre offenses last night to see what is happening to defense.

    Both of these teams are in great shape to go far and maybe all the way.

