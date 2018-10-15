Tom Brady thinks Patriots offense can get even better

Getty Images

The Patriots scored 43 points last night, have put 119 on the board the last three weeks, and are riding a three-game winning streak after knocking off the undefeated Chiefs.

And Tom Brady thinks they can get better.

During his weekly paid appearance on WEEI, Brady expressed confidence that his offense was still a work in progress.

“I think we’re starting to feel confident in what we can achieve really if we put it together for four quarters,” Brady said, via Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston. “I think it’s going to look great. We had 38, 38 and 43. And I think we all feel like there’s plays still out there and we’re still getting familiar with one another. If we can just keep grinding and keep practicing and keep making improvements, it’s tough to stop us. That’s a good feeling.”

Of particular interest to Brady is his developing relationship with wide receiver Josh Gordon, who caught five passes for 42 yards, but left the game briefly after going down hard in the end zone on an attempted deep ball. He still played 63 snaps, as he gets accustomed to his new home.

“I think if we keep working at it,” Brady said, “a lot of things are going to look better. I have a lot of confidence in him. . . .

“For him to be in there as many plays [as he was], in my view is so impressive . . . I think the best is ahead of us if we just keep working at it.”

While it’s hard to imagine them improving on their recent output, a number of factors (including the improvement of rookie running back Sony Michel) has put their offense on a new trajectory from their 1-2 start.