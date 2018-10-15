Tyreek Hill wants beer-throwing fan to be prosecuted

Posted by Mike Florio on October 15, 2018, 4:16 PM EDT
AP

The fan who threw a beer on Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill has been banned from Gillette Stadium. Hill wants the fan to also be confined to a small cell. Or at least threatened with that possibility.

That type of behavior is unacceptable,” Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said in a statement given to Adam Schefter of ESPN. “Players have to be protected. We want that fan to be prosecuted.”

Conceptually, Hill and Rosenhaus are right. But depending on the existing criminal record, if any, of the fan who threw the beer, what would the outcome of a prosecution be? A fine? A short term of probation?

It was indeed wrong for the fan to throw the beer, and it’s good that he’ll be banned from Gillette Stadium. But any prosecution would result in at most a slap on the wrist. And it really won’t deter others from doing the same, because most people realize that the punishment for throwing a beer on someone would indeed be, at the most, a slap on the wrist.

There’s another reason for Hill to choose his next move carefully. By pushing aggressively for the criminal justice system to throw the book at the guy who threw the beer, Hill will invite a potential P.R. problem for himself, based on an off-field history that many reporters have forgotten and that most fans probably never even knew about. Already, the “what about?” crowd is pointing to Hill’s 2015 guilty plea to punching and choking his then-pregnant girlfriend.

The more Hill seeks a pound of flesh from the guy who tossed a cup of beer, the more that incident from Hill’s background will be mentioned.

Permalink 40 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

40 responses to “Tyreek Hill wants beer-throwing fan to be prosecuted

  7. This loser has the audacity to bring up “unacceptable behavior”? He’s lucky only a beer was poured on him and the father of a pregnant daughter didn’t/doesn’t do much worse to him.

  8. What is a ban? Fan was banned from a Jags game and I saw him the very next week. He scalped a ticket and went in undetected.

  10. This guy has some brass ones. Not saying the fan shouldn’t be prosecuted, but this clown is hardly a victim.

  11. Someone’s criminal past does not make them an open target for someone else’s criminal behavior. If the beer was thrown at a child, veteran or pregnant woman, we all would be calling for the fan’s head. The act is the act, and it doesn’t matter who the victim is or what they have been accused of in the past.

  12. So what if it’s just a slap on the wrist. That still doesn’t mean the fan should get away with it. At least he received some sort of consequence and it will be on his record.

    And so what if Tyreek Hill plead guilty to something in the past. He got punished for it with 3 years probation. It would be a different story if Hill got off scot free.

  13. If Hill goes after this guy then the guy will get his own lawyer. That lawyer will certainly use Hill’s own behavior back at him. Lest he forget it was Hill himself that initiated the contact when he went over to get in the face of the crowd and taunt them. That does not excuse the fan of course. But if Hill just leaves it alone at this point the fan gets punished and Hill’s own behavior in the matter becomes forgotten. But if he wants to make a case over it then everything comes in. And of course then there will be PR issues and the league will be forced to address it. And if the league has to choose between Hill and a PR problem guess how that works out.

  15. Someone is giving Tyreek bad advice. He is going to get killed in the court of public opinion for this. For what?

    He should be keeping his head low and continuing to try to improve his image after punching his pregnant girlfriend in college.

  17. I know all the talk about Hill’s momentum carrying him into the the stands but did he expect a pat on the back from the best fans in the NFL?
    This is what the NFL gets for having Beer as one of the top sponsors and let fans drink to excess in the stadium. Fans don’t go to games to be classy.
    I don’t condone players being doused in beer but I’d pay a small fortune to see Rosenhaus (or any other lawyer) have beer thrown at them for 3 hours.

  18. ragnarthemagnificent says:
    October 15, 2018 at 4:24 pm
    Maybe he thought Hill was thirsty after that long TD catch & run?
    ——-
    Well, the fact that he was also flipping him off would pretty much rule this out.

  26. “The act is the act, and it doesn’t matter who the victim is or what they have been accused of in the past.”

    That’s not the point. The point is that Hill is the one asking for harsher penalties. What a loser.

  27. So because of his past, Hill doesn’t deserve to seek justice if he is wronged? That’s like saying that anyone who has ever gotten a ticket or spent a night in jail has no right to recourse if they get mugged, raped or robbed. Absolutely ridiculous.

  28. What is a ban? Fan was banned from a Jags game and I saw him the very next week. He scalped a ticket and went in undetected.
    ———————————————————————————————–
    And you did what?

  31. Can we all agree that it’s wrong to throw beer on an opposing player AND it’s also wrong to beat up your pregnant girlfriend?

  33. What about players jumping into the stands? Players throwing footballs into the stands…. players taunting fans……do fans have recourse for that? Do players get banned for life?
    This millennial crap is getting old!!!!
    So he thru a beer at him…. he ran right up to the fans when he could of stopped….. seems like he was rubbing it in a little by doing that!!!
    It ticks me off that we are even discussing this…..
    STOP SERVING BEER AT GAMES!!!!!

  34. So someone dumped out a Sam Adams Autumnal Mead. Can’t blame a guy for wanting to ditch his $14 cup of tree bark/dirt/fungus/moss. Unfortunate that Hill had to be on the end of that.

  35. I think all of this fighting in stadiums is stupid. It’s hurting the league. I don’t want to go somewhere where some low life if going to want to fight because I’m not a fan of his team. It’s stupid.

    That said I’d have no problem seeing 15 people jump some idiot that throws a beer at a player or anyone. Men don’t toss beers at people from safety. Sometimes you gotta learn your lesson the hard way.

  36. Any fan who throws a beer at a player (or a beercan, as in Yankee stadium) is undoubtedly a drunken idiot who regularly ruins the experience for everyone within earshot and deserves everything he’s about to get figuratively dumped on him.

  37. Imagine if someone throws a hot beverage and your star player is sidelined for a critical play. The fan should be prosecuted just as if they were throwing any other object at a player.

  39. Oh FFS what a soft society we’ve become. Yeah it aggravating to have a beer dumped over your head. Its hardly the crime of the century.

    Had he just taken the ball and ran back to ref before handing it to him this wouldn’t have happened in the first place but Hill had to showboat in the home team fans’ faces.

    Had the fan punched Hill or something like that it would be one thing, but a dumped beer is nothing he’s going to jail for. At worst its probably a misdemeanor disturbing the peace or something along those lines and a $100 fine plus very limited court costs.

    The should be on to the next team they’re playing, not what a childish fan did.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!