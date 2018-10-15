Tyreek Hill wants beer-throwing fan to be prosecuted

AP

The fan who threw a beer on Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill has been banned from Gillette Stadium. Hill wants the fan to also be confined to a small cell. Or at least threatened with that possibility.

“That type of behavior is unacceptable,” Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said in a statement given to Adam Schefter of ESPN. “Players have to be protected. We want that fan to be prosecuted.”

Conceptually, Hill and Rosenhaus are right. But depending on the existing criminal record, if any, of the fan who threw the beer, what would the outcome of a prosecution be? A fine? A short term of probation?

It was indeed wrong for the fan to throw the beer, and it’s good that he’ll be banned from Gillette Stadium. But any prosecution would result in at most a slap on the wrist. And it really won’t deter others from doing the same, because most people realize that the punishment for throwing a beer on someone would indeed be, at the most, a slap on the wrist.

There’s another reason for Hill to choose his next move carefully. By pushing aggressively for the criminal justice system to throw the book at the guy who threw the beer, Hill will invite a potential P.R. problem for himself, based on an off-field history that many reporters have forgotten and that most fans probably never even knew about. Already, the “what about?” crowd is pointing to Hill’s 2015 guilty plea to punching and choking his then-pregnant girlfriend.

The more Hill seeks a pound of flesh from the guy who tossed a cup of beer, the more that incident from Hill’s background will be mentioned.