Vance Joseph is fighting for his coaching life

Getty Images

The Broncos started 3-1 last season before losing eight in a row. They started 2-0 this season and now have lost four in a row.

Vance Joseph’s hot seat is getting warmer by the loss, prompting questions about his job security.

“We’ve lost four games in a row,” Joseph said Monday, via Mike Klis of Denver’s 9News. “Everyone is fighting for their lives.”

After going 5-11 last season and now with a 2-4 start to this season, Joseph realistically needs a turnaround to keep his job. He knows it. The Broncos front office knows it. The players know it.

A loss to the Cardinals on Thursday night could hasten Joseph’s departure from Denver. Joseph agreed he was fighting for his coaching life this week.

“Absolutely,” he said. “That’s every coach in this league. Every week. If you don’t feel that way, you’re missing something. . . .That doesn’t motivate me. I’m already motivated to win games and fix our football team.”