49ers have confidence in C.J. Beathard, such that they have a choice

Getty Images

Once Jimmy Garoppolo went down, the 49ers didn’t have many attractive options.

And even after his late interception set the stage for Aaron Rodgers to lead the Packers to a last-second comeback win last night, they maintain confidence in starting quarterback C.J. Beathard.

Beathard actually played much better against the Packers, though after a five-turnover game the week before, there was only one direction for the 49ers to go.

“We have 100-percent confidence in C.J.,” 49ers left tackle Joe Staley said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. “Everyone else thinks of him as a backup. He’s not a backup. The guy’s a starter. He runs our offense really well. He knows what he’s doing.”

That said, the 49ers will likely add another quarterback as soon as they can. They promoted Nick Mullens from the practice squad so they’d have two.

The problem at the moment is that they have injuries at other spots which make a third quarterback a luxury. But Maiocco reports that when they have the opportunity, they’re expected to sign veteran free agent Tom Savage.