49ers sign Tom Savage

Getty Images

Word after Monday night’s loss to the Packers was that the 49ers would be signing quarterback Tom Savage and the team made it official on Tuesday.

The team announced that Savage is the newest member of the 53-man roster. Tight end Cole Wick has been waived in order to open a spot for the new arrival.

Savage joins starter C.J. Beathard and backup Nick Mullens on the depth chart at quarterback. Beathard is coming off the best of his three starts since taking over for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo, but the team’s desire for an experienced option behind the second-year player isn’t hard to understand.

With nine starts for the Texans in 2016 and 2017, Savage brings that experience to the table. Watching those starts does little to suggest that he’s bringing much else with him.