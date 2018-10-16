49ers sign Tom Savage

Posted by Josh Alper on October 16, 2018, 4:22 PM EDT
Word after Monday night’s loss to the Packers was that the 49ers would be signing quarterback Tom Savage and the team made it official on Tuesday.

The team announced that Savage is the newest member of the 53-man roster. Tight end Cole Wick has been waived in order to open a spot for the new arrival.

Savage joins starter C.J. Beathard and backup Nick Mullens on the depth chart at quarterback. Beathard is coming off the best of his three starts since taking over for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo, but the team’s desire for an experienced option behind the second-year player isn’t hard to understand.

With nine starts for the Texans in 2016 and 2017, Savage brings that experience to the table. Watching those starts does little to suggest that he’s bringing much else with him.

  1. Lol, amazing. That collusion case just continues to get stronger. Of all people in the world, you sign Savage??

  3. I love the 49ers but I can tell you right now John Lynch needs some help. There are plenty of decent QB’s out there. If it’s Shanahan’s pick, then that’s another example of Lynch needing help.

  4. Beathard better learn how to win games, instead of losing games without blame…..if he wants to be starter in this league. 1-8 as a starter won’t cut it.

  5. Kap is a better backup option for all 32 teams and better than 10 current starters. Beat Green Bay three times in 12 months including two playoff games. I realize his skill set does not fit SF current offense but Savage lacks a skill set…

  6. 49ersfury says:
    October 16, 2018 at 4:34 pm
    Beathard better learn how to win games, instead of losing games without blame…..if he wants to be starter in this league. 1-8 as a starter won’t cut it.

    Yes, he did fumble late against the Chargers in his first start but other then that played pretty well against arguably one of the top teams in the AFC. And yes, he threw a deep interception (questionable) late against Green Bay in nationally televised game but other wise played a strong game. Considering he’s a 3rd pick form a school not known to throw as much I would say he is filling in admirably IMO

  8. iceshocker says: “Lol, amazing. That collusion case just continues to get stronger. Of all people in the world, you sign Savage??”
    ==================================

    You do know he’s going to be the THIRD-STRING quarterback behind Beathard and Mullins, right? He signed for the league minimum, a far cry from Kaep’s demand for a starter’s money at $10m.

    And what does the collusion case have anything to do with this? This is a new coaching and GM regime that has NO CONNECTION to Kaep. He’s just another former player, and one that has never been in Kyle Shanahan’s West Coast offense.

  10. Maybe they think they can get Kaep’s 1-5 for 4 yards and 5 sacks from someone else without having to pay $20 million a year for it.

