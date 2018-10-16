Aaron Rodgers hopeful to shed knee brace following bye

Getty Images

After Monday night’s comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will have most of the next week off before returning to prep for the Los Angeles Rams in two weeks.

Rodgers is hopeful that when we takes the field against the Rams, he’ll be able to do so without a brace on his healing left knee.

“I just told (the) doc I’d love to take the brace off after the bye, but we’ll see how I respond tomorrow and this week and next week,” Rodgers said after Monday’s win. “Probably get some sort of image of it again, but that would be nice to be feeling great come next week Wednesday.”

Rodgers was injured in Green Bay’s season opener against the Chicago Bears. The injury has been reported to be a deep bone bruise and a sprained knee, though reports have varied on the issue.

Rodgers has not missed a start due to the injury.