After ugly game last week, Mason Crosby was careful not to overreact

Getty Images

Packers kicker Mason Crosby made all seven of his kicks, including a game-winning field goal as time expired, on Monday night — just a week after missing five kicks in a loss to the Lions. And Crosby said his preparation was not much different.

Crosby said that during the week of practice leading up to Monday night’s win over the 49ers, he was careful not to overreact and change up everything, instead continuing to prepare as he has throughout his 12-year career.

“This week was a grind,” Crosby said. “It was one of the tougher weeks of my career, just making sure I didn’t overreact, overanalyze everything. I really did a great job of just locking in and making sure I had good tempo and I kind of just flushed last week and made sure that if I was called upon again this week I was going to come through.”

Crosby had one disastrous game against the Lions but is 14-for-15 on field goals in the Packers’ other five games this season.