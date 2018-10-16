Albert Wilson: I’m the best yards after catch WR in the league

Getty Images

Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson turned a pair of Brock Osweiler passes into long touchdowns in the fourth quarter of last Sunday’s 31-28 overtime win over the Bears.

The first was a screen that Wilson caught behind the line of scrimmage and took 43 yards for a score and the second was a nine-yard gain through the air before Wilson sprinted 66 yards into the end zone. Both showed off Wilson’s ability to pick up yards after the catch and Wilson feels confident that he’s better than any other wideout when it comes to turning short passes into big gains.

“I’m the best YAC receiver in the league, for sure,” Wilson said, via ESPN.com. “Team is looking for me to make those plays. That’s what I’m here for.”

The stats so far this season support Wilson’s claim. He’s averaging nearly 15 yards after the catch and has the most yards after the catch of any wideout in the league. That’s been a big bonus for the Dolphins offense and it’s making their decision to sign Wilson look like one of their savviest moves of the offseason.