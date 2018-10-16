Belichick sees “carryover” from Chiefs to Bears offenses

Getty Images

Following a Thursday night game against the Colts, Patriots coach Bill Belichick had extra time to get ready for the Chiefs. Which became extra time to get ready for the Bears, who are coached by former Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy.

“It’s different but there’s certainly some carryover,” Belichick told reporters on Tuesday. “Of course, one of the big differences is the personnel. Yeah, there’s certainly a lot of carryover from Kansas City’s basic stuff.”

Even though the personnel is different, there are similarities in the type of players used by the offense.

“Well, I mean they have a lot of good players,” Belichick said. “They have good skill players, good receivers, big offensive line, good tight end, athletic quarterback, good backs. I mean there’s some movement and some motion and shifting. I wouldn’t say it’s an extraordinary amount. They get the ball to a lot of different people and they’re all pretty effective when they get it. That’ll be a big challenge. They throw the ball down the field and have a lot of catch-and-run plays and have a good running game.”

The Chiefs generally are regarded as having a better offense than the Bears. So facing the Chiefs on Sunday night may be the thing that helps the Patriots be better prepared to face the Bears.

Which may help the Patriots give up fewer than 40 points, which the Chiefs scored against New England. That will be important, because it will be hard for the Patriots to match the 43 points scored against Kansas City’s subpar defense when facing the Bears.