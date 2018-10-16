Belichick sees “carryover” from Chiefs to Bears offenses

October 16, 2018
Following a Thursday night game against the Colts, Patriots coach Bill Belichick had extra time to get ready for the Chiefs. Which became extra time to get ready for the Bears, who are coached by former Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy.

“It’s different but there’s certainly some carryover,” Belichick told reporters on Tuesday. “Of course, one of the big differences is the personnel. Yeah, there’s certainly a lot of carryover from Kansas City’s basic stuff.”

Even though the personnel is different, there are similarities in the type of players used by the offense.

“Well, I mean they have a lot of good players,” Belichick said. “They have good skill players, good receivers, big offensive line, good tight end, athletic quarterback, good backs. I mean there’s some movement and some motion and shifting. I wouldn’t say it’s an extraordinary amount. They get the ball to a lot of different people and they’re all pretty effective when they get it. That’ll be a big challenge. They throw the ball down the field and have a lot of catch-and-run plays and have a good running game.”

The Chiefs generally are regarded as having a better offense than the Bears. So facing the Chiefs on Sunday night may be the thing that helps the Patriots be better prepared to face the Bears.

Which may help the Patriots give up fewer than 40 points, which the Chiefs scored against New England. That will be important, because it will be hard for the Patriots to match the 43 points scored against Kansas City’s subpar defense when facing the Bears.

9 responses to “Belichick sees “carryover” from Chiefs to Bears offenses

  3. I am not sure people are paying attention here.

    KC’s D held ad grabbed in man all night long. Their D is terrible, mauled NE’s receivers, Brady fumbled and they left a LOT of points on that board due to this.

    NE can absolutely drop 40 if Miami dropped 30 with Osweiler. The logic here is way off, not that they need to drop 40 vs CHicago.

    Remove two blown coverages and that D had a great game and allowing 26 points, not to mention they the D had their balls piined to the wall on that fumble and with the kick off return down to the 2.

    NE is about a week behind schedule, but if you’re winning big games AND know you need to improve….Yikes. Watch out.

  4. .
    We all have a pretty good idea of how Tom Brady will perform on Sunday. We have no idea about Trubisky. There’s the game in a nutshell.
    .

  7. Miami just spanked the Bears….. I’m sure the heat & humidity helped them do that….. Soldier field will allow the Bears some great home field advantage for sure……
    It’s important for the Pats to win as it helps them with the 2nd round draft pick they got from Bears in this years Draft

  8. All the bears have to do is throw to whoever is covered by the McCourty twins or Duron Harmon. Automatic completion. These guys are starting to be a major liability in the patriots defense

