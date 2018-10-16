Ben Roethlisberger says Vontaze Burfict threatened JuJu Smith-Schuster

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 16, 2018, 2:35 PM EDT
The Steelers were angry on Sunday about a hit that Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict put on Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to Ben Roethlisberger, Burfict also threatened another hit.

On the very next play after the hit on Brown that the Steelers decried as dirty, Roethlisberger says Burfict said he was going to do the same thing to Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

“He hits A.B., then, literally, as I am under center for the next play, he points at JuJu and says, ‘You’re next,’ ” Roethlisberger said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “How do you allow that stuff?”

Although no audio of Burfict’s words has emerged, video of the moment in question supports Roethlisberger’s account: Burfict twice gestured in Smith-Schuster’s direction as the Steelers were lining up for the next play.

Smith-Schuster and Burfict have a history together, as Smith-Schuster was suspended for a game last year for an illegal hit on Burfict.

For his part, Roethlisberger said he tried to exchange pleasantries with Burfict on the field, but Burfict wasn’t having it.

“After I did the quarterback sneak that they called back, he got in my face. I said, ‘Hey, listen, it’s good to have you back out here [after Burfict’s four-game suspension to start the season].’ He got all feisty and wanted to fight,” Roethlisberger said. “I told him that my wife was praying for him. He didn’t like that, either. He doesn’t like anything.”

He certainly doesn’t like the Steelers. And the Steelers certainly don’t like him.

30 responses to “Ben Roethlisberger says Vontaze Burfict threatened JuJu Smith-Schuster

  5. I believe it Burfict continues to prove that he’s a disgusting player that does not deserve the privilege to play the game.

  7. The king of flops is now making up penalties after the game is over. Unbelievable. Did Floppersberger report it during the game? Of course not. This guy is addicted to drama. Grow up, Little Ben.

  8. Did he talk about his mommy too?! C’mon. Man up and shut up. It’s real between the lines.

  9. Yeah, and mike Mitchell said the same thing to A.J. after concussing Eifert in a past game. What about Vince Williams threatening Vontaze’s life on Twitter? Stop whining big crybaby.

  12. But it’s ok for Shazier and Williams to go helmet to helmet on Bengal RBs. The Steelers have always been a dirty team and they cry like school children when they get someone to stand up to them and give it right back to them.

  13. LMAO!!! That pales in comparison to what I said, and heard, when I played. References to their parentage, their racial makeup, where their butt would be located after I hit them, etc. Anything to get “inside” their heads and distract them.

  14. NHPats says:
    October 16, 2018 at 2:36 pm
    So not only is Ben a drama queen but Ben is also a “tattle-tail”

    Shocker a pats fan that doesn’t like when a player points out improper or illegal behavior on the field. Shouldn’t you be outside practicing your beer throwing skills?

  17. Big Ben is a Big Wuss. I remember when he called Mike Pouncey for reassurance when Myles Garrett was quoted saying “I’m gonna chop that tree down”. Roethwussberger never would of made it had he played in the 70’s.

  19. LOL, common man… If you played any contact sport at all in your life you would know part of the game was getting in your opponent head. Making them think about anything but what they are suppose to be doing. Yeah, that includes getting them a little scared. These are grown men playing a violent sport, lets not act like that isn’t part of the game.

    I am sure Burfict isn’t the only one talking smack…

  20. I kind of like Roethlisberger messing with Burfict, and I think Burfict was probably doing the same thing with Smith-Schuster. You get him thinking he might have a cheap shot coming his way and maybe it takes him off his game a bit. The penalty should come if he follows through on the threat. In fact, he should be kicked out of the league if he follows through on the threat. The threat alone should not be penalized. I don’t like taunting penalties, either.

  23. davekva says:
    October 16, 2018 at 2:44 pm
    NHPats says:
    October 16, 2018 at 2:36 pm
    So not only is Ben a drama queen but Ben is also a “tattle-tail”

    Shocker a pats fan that doesn’t like when a player points out improper or illegal behavior on the field. Shouldn’t you be outside practicing your beer throwing skills?

    Shocker, a Steelers fan that doesn’t like when opposing players are mean to players on his team, while fully supporting Hines Ward and James Harrison for many many years.

  24. Burfict should have been granted his permanent vacation by now, but damn if this doesn’t look weak on Ben’s part, as the leader of a franchise heralded for its toughness and grit.

  25. First, how about focusing on the illegal pick that helped the squealers win the game. Second, Screw the NFL BiG 12 Experiment and lets get back to AFC NORTH football. 3rd, Ben’s always been a whiner much like his coach.

  26. I’m all for playing on the edge and hitting hard, but this guy goes on the field with the intention of injuring people. Not defending the pot smokers, but if you are going to suspend a guy for smoking weed, how do you allow a guy like Burfict back on the field?

  28. Intimidation is part of the game. If Juju keeps his head on a swivel and starts looking for the LB he isn’t going to be as effective running routes or catching the ball.

    Why isn’t there a disclaimer about Ben like there was on the T. Hill story? Does Ben want his past coming up again while his wife prays for others? Does he want his past coming back to haunt him because a player said “you’re next?” I wonder what that woman in the bathroom thought. She didn’t get the “you’re next” warning.

  29. Holy crap he said “you’re next” and its a national emergency?

    Are these guys so thin skinned and soft these days they can’t take some trash talking?

    What’s next, demanding penalties for “Looking at the quarterback in a mean and threatening way, 5 yards, automatic first down!”?

  30. The whole “wife is praying for you comment” seems to be Ben made a sarcastic comment, and after the fact is trying to spin it as him trying to take the high road or something like that. Don’t know about that. The baloney in this rivalry has gone both ways. Burfict saying he’s going to hit someone hard doesn’t really seem to

