Bill Belichick: Josh Gordon’s role is expanding weekly

Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon played 18 snaps in each of his first two games with the team, but saw a lot more of the field against the Chiefs last Sunday night.

Gordon was in for 63 snaps in the 43-40 Patriots win and quarterback Tom Brady said after the game that he has “a lot of confidence” in the wideout. Head coach Bill Belichick didn’t use the same words in a Tuesday conference call, but he he did confirm that the Patriots have been giving him more to do because they feel comfortable that Gordon can handle it.

“I think each week his role has increased in practice and as far as the number of different things that he feels comfortable and we comfortable with him doing,” Belichick said. “I think it’ll continue to go that way. That may not necessarily correlate exactly to number of snaps. I mean we don’t sit there and count snaps during the game. I would just say that his role is expanding weekly and we’ll just see how it all plays out.”

Gordon caught five passes for 42 yards in the win and has nine catches for 124 yards over his first three games with the team.