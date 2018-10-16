Bill Belichick: Josh Gordon’s role is expanding weekly

Posted by Josh Alper on October 16, 2018, 12:42 PM EDT
Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon played 18 snaps in each of his first two games with the team, but saw a lot more of the field against the Chiefs last Sunday night.

Gordon was in for 63 snaps in the 43-40 Patriots win and quarterback Tom Brady said after the game that he has “a lot of confidence” in the wideout. Head coach Bill Belichick didn’t use the same words in a Tuesday conference call, but he he did confirm that the Patriots have been giving him more to do because they feel comfortable that Gordon can handle it.

“I think each week his role has increased in practice and as far as the number of different things that he feels comfortable and we comfortable with him doing,” Belichick said. “I think it’ll continue to go that way. That may not necessarily correlate exactly to number of snaps. I mean we don’t sit there and count snaps during the game. I would just say that his role is expanding weekly and we’ll just see how it all plays out.”

Gordon caught five passes for 42 yards in the win and has nine catches for 124 yards over his first three games with the team.

  stexan says:
    October 16, 2018 at 12:53 pm
    —————————-
    Just wait until the offseason.

  stexan says:
    October 16, 2018 at 12:53 pm
    ——————

    Cleveland is a horrible place for an addict. Environment matters.

  7. I think you just don’t know with him. Just have to try and keep him in the right mindset for 1 whole year. If the Patriots can keep him there and Edelman can continue to get back on track then covering Gronk, White, Gordon and Edelman at the same time will be next to impossible. One sure handed player should be open on every play. Pass rush will be the only way to stop the offense.

  8. He seems to be fitting in nicely and it certainly helps that Brady is personally mentoring him. Apparently has a good football IQ and is absorbing the very complicated playbook well.

    If he stays out of trouble and keeps up the hard work he’s going to be a real monster the like of which Brady has rarely had at receiver. I saw a pregame shot of him next to Edelman a weekend before last and he was a whole head taller. He’s almost as big as Gronk is! Even Moss when he came to the Pats didn’t have the physical strength Gordon does.

    JG420 drew a huge PI penalty as well, setting them up on the goal line.
    ———-
    even without the PI he was about to score, would’ve caught the ball clean had he not been tackled right before the catch. but great play by him, hoping to see alot more deep completions for him.

