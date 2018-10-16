Brock Osweiler continues his strange connection with the Bears

Getty Images

The Bears should either sign Brock Osweiler, or kill him.

Osweiler has started games for three different franchises during his career, the Broncos, Texans, and Dolphins. And his first start for each team came against, yes, the Bears. And, of course, he won each of those games.

In 2015, Osweiler’s first start for the Broncos became a 17-15 win over the Bears, in Chicago. In 2016, a Week One game in Houston became a 23-14 win over the Bears. And on Sunday, in his first start with the Dolphins, a visit from the Bears to Miami became a 31-28 overtime win.

Making the coincidence even more fascinating is the fact that the Broncos, Texans, and Dolphins each belong to the AFC, which means that they play the Bears only once every four years.

Osweiler will get a chance to get his second win as a starter with a visit from another NFC North team, the Lions. And they’re coached by Matt Patricia, who ran the defense in New England for perhaps the most significant regular-season win of Osweiler’s career in Denver — and for a pair of wins over the Texans during Osweiler’s only season in Houston, including a playoff victory by the Patriots.