Browns promote two from practice squad

Getty Images

The Browns promoted from within to fill their latest roster vacancies.

The team announced that wide receiver Da’Mari Scott and linebacker Xavier Woodson-Luster had been promoted to the active roster from the practice squad.

They take the place of wideout Rod Streater, who went on injured reserve because of a broken bone in his neck. They also waived/injured linebacker James Burgess Jr.

Scott is an undrafted rookie from Fresno State who was with them in training camp. Woodson-Luster spent time with the Raiders last year, and was in camp with the Bills, and was added to the Browns practice squad last week.