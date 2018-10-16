Bucs re-signing Devante Bond

Getty Images

The Buccaneers are re-signing linebacker Devante Bond, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Bond was slowed by plantar fasciitis during the preseason, earning a spot on injured reserve before Tampa Bay waived him Sept. 11. Now healthy, he will compete for the strongside linebacker job.

Bond, 25, spent most of his rookie season on injured reserve after the Bucs made him a sixth-round pick in 2016.

He led the team with 10 special teams tackles last season and made another four on defense.

Bond played 136 defensive snaps and 255 on special teams in 2017.