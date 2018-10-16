Chiefs sign Jeff Allen

Getty Images

The Chiefs have taken a couple of injury hits to their offensive line in the last two weeks and they added a healthy body to the group on Tuesday.

Guard Jeff Allen has signed a contract with the club. Defensive back Leon McQuay was placed on waivers to open up a roster spot.

It’s a return engagement in Kansas City for Allen. He was a second-round pick in 2012 and became a starter early in his rookie season. He’d go on to start 36 of the 44 games he played in his four seasons with the team and then signed with the Texans as a free agent in 2016. Allen started 26 games the last two years and was released by the Texans in July.

Right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is on injured reserve with a fractured fibula and center Mitch Morse left last Sunday’s game with a concussion.