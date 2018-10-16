Colts add veteran wideout Dontrelle Inman, put Marcus Johnson on IR

Getty Images

The Colts continue to struggle to keep receivers on the field, and made a move today to add a veteran.

The team announced that Marcus Johnson was going on injured reserve, and that they were filling his roster spot with veteran Dontrelle Inman.

Inman spent time with the Bears and the Chargers along with a stint in the CFL, and has 130 catches for 1,797 yards and eight touchdowns in 49 career games.

He caught 23 passes for 334 yards and a touchdown in eight games for the Bears last year, after being acquired in a trade.

The Colts had acquired Johnson in a deal with the Seahawks at final cuts, after the Seahawks had acquired him a trade with the Eagles in March.

Johnson was carted off with an ankle injury late in their loss to the Jets.