Cooper Kupp expected to miss time with knee injury

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp made a surprising return to the field to start the second half of last Sunday’s win over the Broncos, but it proved to be a brief one.

Kupp was carted off the field after hurting his knee on a horse collar tackle by Broncos safety Darian Stewart in the first half. He was back in the lineup for the first drive of the second half, but went back to the bench after the end of that possession and didn’t play again.

On Monday, head coach Sean McVay said that Kupp is likely going to remain out for at least the Week Seven game against the 49ers with what’s being called a knee sprain.

“Most likely he probably will miss this game,” McVay said, via ESPN.com. “And then dependent on how he responds it will just kind of be on a week to week basis.”

Josh Reynolds stepped in for Kupp, who also missed half of Week Five after being placed in the concussion protocol. McVay said the team may make an addition at receiver this week.