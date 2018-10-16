Cowboys to stay in D.C. an extra night for team trip to museum

Getty Images

The Cowboys might not get invited to the White House anytime soon, but they’re taking a day off Monday to stay in Washington and see some other sights.

Via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Cowboys will take advantage of the bye week after this week’s game in Washington to stay in D.C. overnight so players and coaches can attend the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said that coach Jason Garrett suggested the trip to the team’s leadership council, and it quickly gained traction there. They’ve taken a number of other field trips in the past, visiting the Navy Seals headquarters in San Diego in 2012 after a preseason game, and the Ground Zero memorial in New York City in 2015.

“It’s huge, I’m excited for it,” Prescott said. “I think it’s going to be a great trip. We are going to learn a lot and see some things. I think it’s going to be great for our team, great camaraderie.”

Players are generally off Monday anyway, so it’s an easy addition to their schedule.

“We just thought it was a great opportunity because of proximity,” owner Jerry Jones said. “It means so much to the players but also the National Football League and our game. Here we are in the nation’s capital and wanted to take the time to do that. We are making a big effort to go over there.”

Of course, Jones probably wouldn’t mind a trip to another Washington landmark, but his General Manager would need to stock his team with better players for that to become a reality anytime soon.