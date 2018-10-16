Devonta Freeman scheduled for groin surgery

Getty Images

Falcons running back Devonta Freeman went on injured reserve Tuesday with foot and groin injuries. Now comes news from Vaughn McClure of ESPN that Freeman will undergo surgery on his groin Thursday in Philadelphia.

Dr. William Meyers, the go-to surgeon for athletes with core injuries, presumably is the doctor performing the surgery.

Freeman had an MRI on his groin a couple of days after the Week Five loss to the Steelers, and it was determined Freeman needed surgery. There were discussions about putting off the surgery until after the season, with Freeman taking injections to cope with the pain, per McClure.

That explains Freeman returning to practice.

He will need at least six weeks to recover from the procedure.

Freeman can return to practice six weeks from today but not to game action until Dec. 23 at Carolina if the Falcons choose to designate him to return.