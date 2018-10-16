Eagles agree to terms with Dexter McDougle

Getty Images

The Eagles have agreed to terms with cornerback Dexter McDougle, according to agent Sean Stellato.

The Lions cut McDougle on Aug. 31.

McDougle, 27, played eight games with the Eagles last season after they acquired him from the Jets in exchange for safety Terrence Brooks. Philadelphia cut McDougle on Nov. 14, and he signed with New Orleans, where he appeared in one game.

The Jets made him a third-round pick in 2014. He spent three seasons with the Jets and played 20 games in New York.

The Eagles waived defensive tackle Destiny Vaeao with an injury designation, according to the NFL waiver wire.