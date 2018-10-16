Emmanuel Sanders: I don’t respect the fans booing Case Keenum

Getty Images

Broncos quarterback Case Keenum has heard boos from Denver fans during the team’s disappointing 2-4 start. Teammate Emmanuel Sanders has heard the booing of Keenum, too, and he doesn’t like it.

Sanders said he understands the fans expect better, just like the players do. But he’s not happy with the boos he’s heard directed at Keenum.

“I don’t respect what they do in the stadium in terms of booing and stuff like that, especially with the Case situation,” Sanders said, via the Denver Post. “Case is the quarterback who comes in every single day, busts his butt, goes out and plays and [the crowd is] supposed to provide momentum for us and give us that, ‘Let’s go’ factor. We don’t want to hear the boos.”

The Broncos’ passing game with Keenum at the helm is better than it was last year, when Trevor Siemian, Brock Osweiler and Paxton Lynch sputtered their way to leading one of the worst offenses in the NFL. But Keenum was expected to make a bigger improvement than he has. And until he plays well enough for the Broncos win more games, he’ll continue to hear the boos.