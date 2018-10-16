Falcons announce Devonta Freeman to IR

Getty Images

The Falcons made it official, announcing they indeed have placed running back Devonta Freeman on injured reserve. Freeman injured his foot and groin against the Steelers in Week 5.

He has played only two games this season, with 19 touches for 91 yards.

“Following the game against Pittsburgh, where Devonta injured his foot, we thought he was just having general soreness in his groin area,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said in a statement. “As the week went on, it continued so we decided to have him get some tests. It has been determined that he will need a procedure that will result in us placing him on injured reserve. We are hopeful he will be able to return this season, but we will have a better feel for that in the coming weeks.”

Tevin Coleman and Ito Smith will continue to handle the running back duties in the absence of Freeman. The running back joins safety Ricardo Allen, linebacker Deion Jones, guard Andy Levitre and safety Keanu Neal as starters who have gone on injured reserve since the start of the year.