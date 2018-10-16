Falcons expected to bring back Giorgio Tavecchio

Getty Images

The Falcons are going to need another kicker for at least a week, so it looks like they’re going to bring back a familiar foot.

Via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Falcons are expected to bring back Giorgio Tavecchio later today.

Tavecchio was in camp with their briefly this summer, when Matt Bryant was dealing with an injury issue in the preseason.

Now, he has a hamstring strain that will likely keep him out at least a week.

Tavecchio has spent time with the 49ers, Packers, Lions, and Raiders. He hit 16-of-21 field goals for the Raiders last season, his only regular season work.