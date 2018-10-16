Giants believe this 1-5 is different than last year’s 1-5

Getty Images

The Giants fired the coach and General Manager, turned over a significant portion of the roster, but remain at the same spot they were last year.

But those who were around for both insist this 1-5 is much better than last year’s 1-5.

“Last year we were banged up and lost a bunch of players, and it was hard to kind of see the bright side of it,” quarterback Eli Manning said, via Tom Rock of Newsday. “This year you see a bright side. You see that it can get better. We have good players, we have good character guys that are going to work. I think there’s a great opportunity for us to improve and win a bunch of football games and that’s what we believe, so I think that’s the mindset going into it.”

They also have the benefit of playing in the NFC East, which means they’re just three games out of first place with 10 to play, a gulf that could conceivably be made up.

But they also think they have collected players of solid character, who will help them steer out of the current skid after the long weekend.

“I think you’ve just got to try to get away for a few days and just come back energized and ready to do everything possible,” Manning said. “Ten games. We’ve got 10 games left. Everyone has worked so hard all offseason, all spring, all of training camp, this whole season, and we haven’t been rewarded with the wins. But we’ve got to look at it as 10 games left to give it all and do everything possible to make something happen.”

Last year, they went 2-8 over those last 10, so it won’t be hard to top. But it’s also a little hard to see how they’re going to fix their many problems with what’s on hand at the moment.