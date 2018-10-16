Giants put Cody Latimer, Ray-Ray Armstrong on IR

Getty Images

The Giants hope to win their second game of the year next Monday night and they’ll have three new faces on the roster as they try to beat the Falcons.

The team announced a series of roster moves on Tuesday. They moved two players — wide receiver Cody Latimer and linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong — to injured reserve and waived cornerback Donte Deayon.

Latimer, who signed with the Giants as a free agent, has a hamstring injury. He had six catches for 108 yards in four appearances. His spot in the receiver group will be taken by a former Broncos teammate as the Giants have signed Bennie Fowler. Fowler had 56 catches for 698 yards and five touchdowns in Denver over the last three seasons and failed to make the Bears this summer.

Armstrong, who has a concussion, had 20 tackles for the Giants this year. Deayon had six tackles in four appearances. Linebacker Ukeme Eligwe and cornerback Grant Haley were promoted from the practice squad.