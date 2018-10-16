Ito Smith ready to pick up slack with Devonta Freeman out

Getty Images

The Falcons have had only one individual 100-yard rushing game, rank 29th in rushing and placed two-time Pro Bowler Devonta Freeman on injured reserve Wednesday. Not to worry, rookie Ito Smith says, because the Falcons’ running game is in good hands.

“I think we can be way better, man,” Smith said, via Vaughn McClure of ESPN. “I want us to get 200 yards rushing. We’ve got to get that ground game going.”

Freeman played only two games this season, so the Falcons have had time to figure out how to use Tevin Coleman and Smith. Smith, who has 168 yards on 42 touches, has scored touchdowns in three consecutive games.

“I don’t feel any pressure because you just have to keep doing what you’re doing,” Smith said. “Y’all haven’t even seen the surface yet out of the running backs or out of the whole offense. We haven’t played a great game yet.”

Brian Hill will serve as the third running back.