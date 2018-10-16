Jaguars add TE Blake Bell

Getty Images

The Jaguars have lost two tight ends to injury in the last two weeks, so they’re adding a new one to the roster on Tuesday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is signing Blake Bell as a free agent. Niles Paul sprained his MCL in last Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys and Austin Seferian-Jenkins was placed on injured reserve last week due to a core muscle injury.

Bell was a 2015 fourth-round pick by the 49ers and had 19 catches for 271 yards in his two years with the team. He landed with the Vikings on waivers last season and caught three passes for 19 yards in 13 games.

Bell will join James O'Shaughnessy and David Grinnage, who was summoned from the practice squad last week, as the healthy tight ends in Jacksonville.