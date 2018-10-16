Jaguars say they aren’t panicking after pair of blowout losses to Chiefs, Cowboys

Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars allowed 30 or more points in a game just twice last season in constructing arguably the league’s best defensive unit in 2017.

The 2018 Jaguars have allowed at least 30 points in back-to-back weeks in a pair of losses to the Kansas City Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys.

While the juggernaut offense of the Chiefs may be an understandable blip for the Jaguars, allowing 40 points to a Cowboys team that had scored 20 points or less in four of their first five games is more puzzling. Dallas handed the Jaguars a 40-7 loss on Sunday just a week after the team lost 30-14 to the Chiefs.

“Nobody’s panicking right now. We’re frustrated. We’re (ticked) off,” safety Tashaun Gipson said Monday, via Mark Long of the Associated Press. “Absolutely, but nobody’s panicking right now and that’s the thing. I don’t know of any type of answer that people are looking for, know there’s not a panic button. At least there’s not a panic button in my mindset, and I don’t see the guys in here panicking.”

The Chiefs put up 424 yards of offense against the Jaguars despite only converting 4 of 12 third down chances. Blake Bortles throwing four interceptions certainly didn’t do much to help out his defense, which also picked off Patrick Mahomes twice in their effort.

However, the Dallas game was more problematic. The Cowboys put up 378 yards of offense as Cole Beasley went 101 yards and two touchdowns on nine catches and Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott combined for 188 yards and two touchdowns on the ground as well.

“We’re looking at a lot of different things because obviously it’s not good enough,” head coach Doug Marrone said. “A lot of times people will want to (say), ‘Is it this person?’ If it was just as simple as this or this or this, you know, it would be easy. We would make those decisions and move on. But when you’re playing poorly as a team or coaching poorly, you have to take a good look at yourself.”