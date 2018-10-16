Jerry Jones denies report of extension for Jason Garrett

Getty Images

From professional bookmakers’ odds to common sense, it would appear that Jason Garrett’s seat is as hot as any in the NFL. But then came a tweet from dallascowboys.com columnist Jeff Sullivan on Monday, alluding to an extension in the works for the Cowboys head coach.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones repeatedly has given Garrett a vote of confidence, but he denied Sullivan’s tweet, which read, “Sounds like another extension could be signed soon he’s not going anywhere.”

“I don’t know where Jeff is getting his information,” Jones said on his weekly radio show on 105.3 The Fan, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “He’s pulling one out of the air there as far as any knowledge. My response should not in any way indicate that I’m thinking about it or whether it’s going to be there, it’s just not something that I would have visited with anybody about, least of all Jeff.

“I happen to know that I’ve never spoken to another soul about that as far as that is concerned.”

Garrett signed a five-year, $30 million extension in January 2015, keeping him under contract through the 2019 season. He has a 70-56 record since taking over for Wade Phillips in the middle of the 2010 season.

The Cowboys have three winning seasons, two playoff appearances and one playoff win under Garrett.