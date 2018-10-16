Jets working out Rishard Matthews

Getty Images

The Jets are dealing with a few injuries at wide receiver, so they are taking a look at a potential veteran addition to the group on Tuesday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team is working out Rishard Matthews. Matthews asked for his release from the Titans in September and has worked out for the Browns and Cardinals since hitting the open market.

Quincy Enunwa suffered a high ankle sprain and Terrelle Pryor hurt his groin during last Sunday’s Jets win over the Colts. Enunwa is expected to miss time as a result of the injury and the Jets have also played without wideout Charone Peake in recent weeks because of a hamstring issue.

Matthews had three catches for 11 yards in three games for the Titans this year and caught 118 passes for Tennessee over his two full seasons with the team.