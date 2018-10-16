John Mara on Eli Manning: He’s a punching bag, a lot of guys need to play better

Getty Images

Giants co-owner John Mara spoke to reporters at Tuesday’s owners meeting and he held court on two topics having to do with the 1-5 teams that have been discussed often in recent weeks.

One was wide receiver Odell Beckham‘s ESPN interview and Mara took the stance that he’d prefer Beckham “do a little more playing and a little less talking.” The other was quarterback Eli Manning‘s play so far in the 2018 season.

Many have seen Manning’s play as a continuation of the struggles of recent seasons and confirmation that the team should have done more to find an alternative option for the 2018 season. Mara was steadfast about Manning being the right choice to run the offense all offseason and hasn’t changed his tune despite the generally horrid results thus far.

“We still believe in him, but everybody needs to do their jobs in order for us to be successful, and right now that’s not happening … I know he’s the punching bag right now, but a lot of guys need to play better when you’re 1-5,” Mara said, via Dan Graziano of ESPN.com.

Mara gave former head coach Ben McAdoo the green light to bench Manning last season before reversing course and firing McAdoo after Geno Smith started and lost a game to the Raiders. He said Tuesday, via Judy Battista of NFL Media, that it is head coach Pat Shurmur’s call if they are going to make a change this season, but last year’s history suggests that Shurmur may be treading lightly when it comes to addressing the quarterback spot.