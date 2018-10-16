John Mara on Eli Manning: He’s a punching bag, a lot of guys need to play better

Posted by Josh Alper on October 16, 2018, 11:41 AM EDT
Giants co-owner John Mara spoke to reporters at Tuesday’s owners meeting and he held court on two topics having to do with the 1-5 teams that have been discussed often in recent weeks.

One was wide receiver Odell Beckham‘s ESPN interview and Mara took the stance that he’d prefer Beckham “do a little more playing and a little less talking.” The other was quarterback Eli Manning‘s play so far in the 2018 season.

Many have seen Manning’s play as a continuation of the struggles of recent seasons and confirmation that the team should have done more to find an alternative option for the 2018 season. Mara was steadfast about Manning being the right choice to run the offense all offseason and hasn’t changed his tune despite the generally horrid results thus far.

“We still believe in him, but everybody needs to do their jobs in order for us to be successful, and right now that’s not happening … I know he’s the punching bag right now, but a lot of guys need to play better when you’re 1-5,” Mara said, via Dan Graziano of ESPN.com.

Mara gave former head coach Ben McAdoo the green light to bench Manning last season before reversing course and firing McAdoo after Geno Smith started and lost a game to the Raiders. He said Tuesday, via Judy Battista of NFL Media, that it is head coach Pat Shurmur’s call if they are going to make a change this season, but last year’s history suggests that Shurmur may be treading lightly when it comes to addressing the quarterback spot.

13 responses to “John Mara on Eli Manning: He’s a punching bag, a lot of guys need to play better

  2. Pat Shurmer saw what happened to McAdoo last year. He will roll Eli out there in a wheel chair if he has to. It’s not about winning, it’s about not rocking the boat. There’s a reason the Giants have nothing behind Eli besides a cardboard cutout.

    Geno is correct, McAdoo deserves an apology. Smith knew he was just a place holder until Davis Web had some practices with the starters under his belt. You wanted McAdoo to start someone cold who had been running the scout team all year and never once practiced with the starters?

  6. McAdoo was in over his head, not cut out to be a HC.
    Eli is done, but what he could have done was give Davis Webb some playing time, to evaluate him.
    Geno Smith has always been a bad QB, it’s not like he had an epiphany 4 years later.
    How many QBs have been terrible for 4 years and all of a sudden become good?
    Starting Geno Smith accomplished nothing.

    The one who screwed up was the GM, by not drafting a QB.
    The Giants better hope they can draft one in 2019.
    They need to rebuild and go 2-14 for a couple of years, trade down for more picks, and rebuild.

  7. This is karma baby. Remember good old dad swindling the Redskins and Cowboys on his outrageous ruling on them for spending too much in a non capped season? They were fined 36 and 10 million. May your team be irrelevant for 10 years!

  8. His receivers are getting open which means two things.

    The head coach is calling good plays on offense and the QB can’t get them the ball.

    100% of the blame is on Eli Manning. Trade for his replacement or it will only get worse.

  9. arclight1972 says:
    October 16, 2018 at 12:26 pm

    —————————

    Davis Webb has said in interviews that McAdoo told him he would be starting the final 3 weeks of the season. Webb had been playing scout team QB all year. Giving the kid a week of practice with the starters, with whom he had never practiced, before throwing him to the wolves doesn’t sound like a crazy idea.

    I am not saying McAdoo was a good coach but he was put in charge of a team that needed a new QB among other things and no one wanted to hear it.

  11. Ok, John, “punching bag” is a term you don’t like

    Fine

    You tell me what term is more appropriate for a guy who (amazingly in this era of the quarterback) is careening towards a losing career record AND defrauded people with fraudulent memorabilia?

  12. 43-59 since winning SB XLVI and trending down. At this point I wonder if they will be able to improve on last year’s 3-13 record.

