Jon Gruden dismisses unhappy Rashaan Melvin as “confused”

On Sunday, Raiders cornerback Rashaan Melvin publicly voiced his displeasure with reduced playing time on defense. On Tuesday, Raiders coach Jon Gruden responded to Melvin by taking a shot at him.

“Melvin is on his seventh team,” Gruden told reporters. “Maybe he is confused about what technique he is using. He is frustrated. I can’t blame him. . . . He is a good kid.

It’s the latest example of Gruden being surprisingly candid with the media regarding concerns about his players. From Khalil Mack before the trade to Derek Carr from time to time to now Melvin, Gruden is willing to talk about his players in less-than-stellar ways when talking to the press. Perhaps he’s trying to use the media to send messages, misguided as they may seem to be.

Then again, Jon is on his third team. Maybe he is confused about what motivational technique he is using. He is frustrated. I can’t blame him. He is a good guy.

His team isn’t. And it’s hard not to wonder whether the team would be better than 1-5 if it had stuck with Jack Del Rio, especially since retaining Del Rio may have meant retaining Mack.