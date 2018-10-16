K.J. Wright, Ed Dickson set to return to practice next week

Getty Images

The Seahawks will see linebacker K.J. Wright and tight end Ed Dickson back at practice next week, Pete Carroll said Tuesday. Both have a chance to make their season debuts Oct. 28 when Seattle returns to action after its open date.

Dickson now is eligible to play after spending the first six weeks on the non-football injury list. Dickson missed all of training camp and the preseason with a quadriceps injury.

Wright underwent arthroscopic surgery on his knee Aug. 27, and he was expected to miss only a couple of weeks. But Carroll revealed Tuesday that Wright had a setback during his rehab.

“He has had a couple really good days,” Carroll said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN. “He’ll practice with us and complete to to play next week when we return.”

Tight end Nick Vannett will get “special work” this week and next week on his back issue that sidelined him Sunday, Carroll said.