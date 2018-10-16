Kellen Winslow Jr. will stand trial on a rape charge from 2003

AP

The flurry of rape allegations against former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow Jr. from earlier this year has prompted another alleged victim to come forward, from 15 years ago.

During a Monday pretrial hearing in San Diego, the alleged victim testified about an incident from 2003, during which Winslow is accused of forcible rape and the rape of an unconscious person.

Via Jeff Eisenberg of Yahoo.com, the alleged victim testified that she blacked out following a house party, and that she woke up to find Winslow penetrating her from behind while pushing her face into another man’s penis.

The alleged victim said in court that she was inspired to come forward after reading about the more recent rape allegations against Winslow. She testified that she previously shared details about the incident with a therapist, a former boyfriend, and her husband.

Winslow faces a possible life sentence based on the multiple allegations of rape he currently faces, allegations that span a decade and a half.