Khalil Mack getting tests on ankle

Linebacker Khalil Mack had five sacks and four forced fumbles in his first four games with the Bears, but he didn’t add to either total in Week Five.

Mack had two tackles in a 31-28 overtime loss to the Brock Osweiler-led Dolphins. Mack suffered a right ankle injury in the first half that didn’t keep him from returning to action, but head coach Matt Nagy said Monday that Mack will be getting tests on it this week.

The lack of sacks was a team-wide problem as they didn’t drop Osweiler a single time in the loss. There were other defensive breakdowns as well for a Bears team that had been very good on that side of the ball through the first four weeks.

“We’ll discuss it, and we make everybody accountable,” Nagy said, via the Chicago Tribune. “We like to pump them up and show them the good stuff, but we’ll also show them the bad stuff. Why did this happen? And use it as motivation. So I hope it was just a one-time thing. I feel confident.”

With the Patriots on deck and Mack possibly at less than 100 percent, Nagy may not have much company on that front.