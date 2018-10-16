Lions bust Eric Ebron changing perceptions in Indianapolis

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 16, 2018, 1:49 PM EDT
In Detroit, Eric Ebron was a draft bust. Chosen with the 10th overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft, Ebron never became the kind of tight end the Lions thought he would be, and this year they let him go rather than paying him his fifth-year option salary.

It didn’t help that there were a whole lot of good players still on the board when the Lions chose Ebron: Six of the next seven players selected (Taylor Lewan, Odell Beckham, Aaron Donald, Ryan Shazier, Zack Martin and C.J. Mosley) have been to multiple Pro Bowls. Ebron never played at anything resembling a Pro Bowl level in Detroit.

But while Ebron is never going to be a difference-maker like Beckham or Donald, he signed with the Colts this year and is changing perceptions in Indianapolis.

Six games into the season, Ebron has six touchdown catches, tying him for the most in the NFL. And that’s twice as many touchdowns as any other tight end this season: Three other tight ends are tied for second, with three touchdown catches apiece.

In four full seasons in Detroit, Ebron totaled only 11 touchdown catches, and his six this year are already a career high. He also never had more than 61 catches or 711 yards, and this year he’s on pace to top both of those totals, easily.

The narrative around Ebron now seems to be changing, from, “What were the Lions thinking when they drafted him?” to “Why couldn’t the Lions get out of him what the Colts can?”

Ebron is still only 25 years old, and tight ends sometimes take a while to develop in the NFL. He may now just be entering his prime, and he may end up proving that he did deserve to be a first-round pick. Even if he proves it playing for a team other than the one that drafted him.

15 responses to “Lions bust Eric Ebron changing perceptions in Indianapolis

  1. I read that as “prescriptions” and was immediately intrigued to find out what in the world this was about…..

  3. Good for him. But I’m glad he’s gone. I saw enough 3rd down drops that would have been first downs to the point where I was cringing every time the ball was thrown to him. Spin it any way you want, but not being able to catch the ball isn’t a coaching issue. Coaches shouldn’t have to teach an NFL TE to catch the ball.

    Best of luck to him, hopefully he turns around his career in Indy.

  5. He’s had his share of drops this year too, and he still couldn’t block me. It’s not like he’s playing at an All Pro level. But at least he’s being productive, which is rare for someone signed by the Colts

    – Colts fan

  8. It’s amazing how facing the possibility of not getting a big, fat NFL paycheck can motivate someone.

  9. He can thank the Lions for his turn around. When they released him, it made him wake up and smell the coffee.

  11. Well he’s playing for a team that has thrown it more then any other team in the league because they are always getting waxed sitting at last place in the conference and always playing from behind padding up those passing/receiving stats to the max…. but yeah, Ebron was a hidden gem that the Lions couldn’t realize. Nice narrative.

  12. v2787 says:
    October 16, 2018 at 1:52 pm
    It was the Lions. What else needs to be said?
    ——
    Detroit has a better record than the Colts.

  13. The Lions have made more of a commitment to running the football. Ebron does not block well. He was no longer a fit, and I think it would have cost the Lions 8+ million to pick up the option year. Lions and Colts are both better-off where Ebron is. Although, Ebron’s production hasn’t really helped with the Colts w/l record.

  14. Ebron wasn’t a bust. He matured and improved every year. He was, however maligned by ignorant fans for being a TE drafted early instead of some other positions of need. These idiots, the media included, poisoned him on Detroit. He’d still be a Lion if not for stupid fans. It was a classy gesture by the Lions brass to let him walk, after the Gronkowski deal (Which Ebron was a big part of) fell through.

