Marshawn Lynch getting MRI on groin

The Raiders have their open date this week, but coach Jon Gruden expressed “concern” about Marshawn Lynch‘s groin strain. The running back will undergo an MRI.

“We’re concerned about him, but we’re also hopeful that we can continue to use him,” Gruden said, via Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area. “We’ll let you know next week.”

Asked if Lynch’s injury might prove long term, Gruden said, “Anytime a man like this is sore, I’m concerned.”

Lynch has 90 carries for 376 yards and three touchdowns this season, with 15 catches for 84 yards.

Receivers Amari Cooper and Seth Roberts remain in concussion protocol, while Derek Carr is sore but fine.