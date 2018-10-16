Mike McCarthy: Too early to know if Aaron Rodgers can shed brace

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers said after Monday night’s dramatic victory over the 49ers that he hopes to shed the bulky brace protecting his left knee.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy hopes Rodgers can, too, but said it’s too early to know.

McCarthy was noncommittal Tuesday about whether the Packers quarterback can play without a brace after the week off.

“Those are all medical decisions, and we’ll see where he is,” McCarthy said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “I’m sure he’s anxious to get that brace off.”

Rodgers obviously would have more “free range” without the brace, McCarthy added.

Rodgers said Monday night he expects to get another image of the knee next week to see how it’s healing.