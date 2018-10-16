Mike McCoy not worried about job status

Getty Images

Cardinals offensive coordinator Mike McCoy is under fire. His unit ranks 32nd in total offense and has scored only 82 points in six games.

His head coach, Steve Wilks, hardly gave him a vote of confidence Monday, saying, “I would say all of our jobs are in jeopardy, including mine, if we don’t win.”

But if McCoy is sweating his job status, he isn’t showing it.

“No offense, but I don’t watch a lot of TV,” McCoy said, via Kyle Odegard of the team website. “I don’t read papers. I don’t get on the internet. I’m too busy doing other things, putting plans together. And when my family is in town, I spend every minute I can with them, or talking to them at night when they’re in San Diego, things like that. I’ve been in this long enough [to not get wrapped up in the fervor].”

McCoy presumably didn’t intend a pun with his “no offense” line, but that’s what the Cardinals have delivered thus far. Some are blaming McCoy’s schemes.

“It’s a team game,” veteran receiver Larry Fitzgerald said. “Everybody’s got to be held accountable. None of us has done a good enough job to this point to be successful. To try to blame one person is not fair or right. Unfortunately in this profession, there always needs to be a finger pointed at somebody. Somebody has to be blamed. It’s always been that way, and it’s unfortunate.”