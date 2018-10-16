Tuesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

The Bills defense has turned things around after a rough start to the year.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase praised LB Kiko Alonso in a Monday press conference.

There was a lot to like about the Patriots offense in Week Six.

The Jets didn’t sign Kirk Cousins and they’ll face him this weekend.

The Ravens don’t want to get too high after a big win over the Titans.

Bengals coach Marvin Lewis believes officials erred by not penalizing the Steelers on Antonio Brown‘s game-winning touchdown.

The Browns are looking for more leadership from WR Jarvis Landry.

Finding signs of defensive improvement for the Steelers.

The Texans had LB Marquis Flowers in for a workout.

Drops remain a major issue for the Colts offense.

What’s wrong with the Jaguars defense?

A failing Week Six report card for the Titans.

Long completions didn’t lead to enough points for the Broncos.

Is it too early to think about the Chiefs’ playoff positioning?

The Chargers offensive and defensive lines got game balls last Sunday.

There’s a website tracking Raiders coach Jon Gruden’s earnings and time left on his contract.

Which Cowboys offense will show up in Week Seven?

Rich Gannon suggests Giants QB Eli Manning start thinking about retirement.

The Eagles are leaning on inexperienced safeties.

Washington coach Jay Gruden is looking for more from his offense.

Bears games are drawing a much bigger TV audience in Chicago.

The Lions don’t know who will be at quarterback for Miami this week.

Said Packers WR Davante Adams, “You definitely don’t want to have a heart attack every week like this, but I think these are the ones that show your true character. We can definitely learn a lot from ourselves and learn a lot from the game, being able to pull one out like that.”

S George Iloka got extended playing time for the first time with the Vikings.

The Falcons hope to build off last Sunday’s win.

Turnovers forced a change in the Panthers game plan last weekend.

Chad Johnson will be a guest of WR Michael Thomas at the Saints’ next home game.

Why did the Buccaneers wait to fire defensive coordinator Mike Smith?

The Cardinals and Broncos head into Thursday night in similar predicaments.

Lessons learned in the latest Rams win.

The 49ers weren’t able to finish on Monday night.

Remembering what the late Paul Allen meant to the Seahawks.