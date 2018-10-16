Monday Night Football up 40 percent in total viewership over Week Six 2017

Posted by Mike Florio on October 16, 2018, 7:24 PM EDT
Getty Images

Monday night’s game between the 49ers and Packers delivered. In multiple ways.

It was fun to watch and, in turn, it was watched. According to ESPN, the game averaged 12 million viewers across ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes. That represented a 40-percent increase over the 8.5 million average viewers who watched last year’s Week Six Monday night game between the Colts and Titans.

So why the increase? First, Monday night’s game was unexpectedly exciting. Second, last year’s Week Six Monday night game featured the Colts (led by Jacoby Brissett) and the Titans, a 36-22 Tennessee win.

It’s the latest example of the upward trend in 2018 NFL ratings. And that’s good news for the NFL, and for the networks that broadcast NFL games.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Monday Night Football up 40 percent in total viewership over Week Six 2017

  1. Well, duh! They could have scheduled a 9-6 field goal contest and watch the ratings drop through the floor!

  3. I think the Sunday game gave fans a taste of what football used to be like – exciting and fun. The fact that the Cheese Cheater was hobbling all night and getting hit often on Monday was delicious. I had no dog in that hunt, but I always enjoy when Erin Rogers takes a lickin. He’s earned contempt for his free play profiteer career.

  6. Hard to believe considering it’s probably the worst crew they’ve ever had.

    Tessitore is great covering boxing but he seems out of place calling NFL games.

    Jason Witten is the worst football commentator I’ve ever heard. Painfully bad.

  8. I had no dog in that hunt, but I always enjoy when Erin Rogers takes a lickin. He’s earned contempt for his free play profiteer career.
    ++++++

    It sounds like your dog was in the hunt once, but got burned on a free play. Is that accurate?

  10. I wanted to hit the TV between the ticky tack call on Sherman late, and Witten saying stupid things like ‘they are kicking themselves in the foot’ and ‘Rodgers is going to pull a rabit out of his head’. I generally don’t notice the people calling the game one way or another, but Witten irks me for some reason. And Rodgers was not playing all that well until the end, but you’d never know it the way Witten kept gushing about Rodgers. Probably a little biased as a Viking fan, but good luck getting me to watch that Giants/Falcons dumpster fire next Monday especially if it means enduring Witten on top of that.

  11. firerogergoodell says:
    October 16, 2018 at 8:05 pm
    Hard to believe considering it’s probably the worst crew they’ve ever had.

    Tessitore is great covering boxing but he seems out of place calling NFL games.

    Jason Witten is the worst football commentator I’ve ever heard. Painfully bad

    @@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@

    Have to agree with you there. That was the first game I ever muted the volume.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!