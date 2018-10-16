NFL continues to generate record points, touchdowns

Posted by Mike Florio on October 16, 2018, 9:39 AM EDT
Getty Images

Six weeks are in the books, and the 2018 NFL season continues to be unlike any other. In a good way.

The 4,489 points scored through Week Six are the most in NFL history. The 504 touchdowns scored through Week Six are the most in NFL history. And the 328 touchdown passes thrown are the most in league history.

The bump in offense has resulted from a bump in passing, and in effectiveness of passing.

Games have an average of 72.4 pass attempts per game, up from the 67.4 average from 2002 through 2017. Completions are up to 47.0 in 2018, nearly six more than the average of 41.1 from 2002 through 2017. And the average passer rating through six weeks sits at 93.3. From 2002 through 2017, the average passer rating was 84.2.

Along with passer rating and touchdown passes, total completions (4,367), passing yards (47,673), and completion percentage (64.9) represent all-time records through six weeks.

And 400-yard passing games are happening more frequently than ever. Through six weeks, the NFL has seen 15 of them. (The prior record of 13 was set in 2013.)

Two of those belong to Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who became the first player in league history to throw for 400-plus yards and no interceptions in consecutive weeks.

  1. That game was ridiculous last night (and not in a good way).

    The Packers could have had that game wrapped up by the end of the 3rd if they had just run the ball. But instead, they squandered control of the game and had to scramble to win it at the end. Part of me thinks that Rodgers actually wants it that way. It allows him to throw more and gives him a better chance of looking like a hero who carries his team on his back.

  3. When the defense has one hand tied behind their back what do you expect…

    Can’t touch the WR’s, can’t touch the QB, and be careful where you hit any ball carrier.

  4. Games stop being fun when no lead is safe and most are just decided by whichever team has the ball last. So I’m sure Goodell thinks his no defense league is brilliant and will double down on it like a horrible mix of the NBA and the home run derby.

  6. Here is the thing. The more you encourage QBs to drop back and throw it 50 times a game, the more you are exposing them to hits. The more you expose them to hits, the more injuries will happen. The more injuries that happen, the more the league “will take a look at the safety of the game”. Every time the league does that, a new rule protecting QBs magically appears. And the cycle goes on.
    If you want to protect your QB, you have a good Oline and a balanced run game. If you want to expose your QB to hits and injuries, let him drop back 75% of the time.

  7. The NFL has finally gotten the arena league style they have coveted. Lucky for them, most fans are sods that just use the games as an excuse to get inebriated, and the quality of game matters not – what a disgrace.

  8. I was thinking. If the new rules are generating so many points and the NFL thinks this is all a good thing for the game then what if we just bench the defense?

  9. Scoring is fun, but watching a 17-10 defensive game is just as fun. As far as this season goes, watching games is ZERO fun due to the fact that after every play you’re looking for a flag and you can’t even cheer right away.

  13. The NFL has taken away hitting on defense, in turn Offensive players aren’t afraid to go over the middle anymore = Sustained drives = Lots of points.

  14. therealtrenches says:
    October 16, 2018 at 9:42 am
    Give me a break! Rodgers “wants it that way so he can look like a hero”???? Mike McCarthy calls the plays and Rodgers can only audible to plays that McCarthy puts in the game plan. So — you said yourself the Packers went away from the run, which I agree with, by the way. So common sense will tell you that it’s McCarthy who is the problem and “Rodgers wanting to be a hero” has nothing to do with anything other than it comes from fans like you who make this stuff up to make them feel better because they don’t like Rodgers.
    Did you watch this team last year when Rodgers was out? Anyone who has any football acumen knows that this Packers team is a lousy team without Aaron Rodgers. I have been a Packers fan since 1960 and I am fully aware that without Rodgers and Favre, Mike McCarthy would have been gone a long time ago and nobody would even remember who he was. He is a mediocre head coach at best. McCarthy’s game plan has always been the same — keep the game close and hope that Favre or Rodgers can win it for me!
    Please all you Rodgers haters — if you’re going to criticize him that’s fine. But at least make your criticisms something that has some semblance of reality to them!

  17. When you make it so defense’s are not allowed to do there job then guess what QB’s can sit back and throw all day long…As usual the NFL went to far to the right.

  18. TruthfulDolphinsFanNotWearingBlinders says:
    October 16, 2018 at 9:45 am
    Isn’t it great that the NFL has catered to the fantasy football nerds in more ways than imaginable.

    Its actually not helping fantasy. It doesnt make it any more competative, we just all compete with higher scoring ranges now. It used to be that if you had scored 140 in ESPN standard scoring you knew you owned the week, probably the leagues top score. Now you look at a 140 and knew that unless you have more guys yet to play you are in trouble. Shifting the range like that required folks shift their persepctive on scoring, but did not make it any more exciting.

  19. Anthony Tuperelo says:
    October 16, 2018 at 9:50 am
    The NFL has finally gotten the arena league style they have coveted. Lucky for them, most fans are sods that just use the games as an excuse to get inebriated, and the quality of game matters not – what a disgrace.

    I could not agree with you more. During last night’s game, every time the cameras panned the crowd, the focus was on beer guzzling knuckleheads acting like goons. That’s the reality of far too many NFL fans at the games. It’s part of the reason I refuse to go anymore.

  20. They are also generating a record amount of blown calls by the refs. Those refs should have been locked up and put in jail for that phantom call. They just had to give Erin Rodgers a win.

  21. NFL has become the NDF= No Defense Forces.
    The defense is handcuffed, the rules are designed to encourage a lot of scoring.

  22. Illegal contact on 3rd and 19? And Rodgers sacked on the play….gets up limping…then miraculously leads the Pack on a game winning drive, and Mason Crosby comes out to kick the winning field goal as time expires. Tessitore exclaims “This is like a Hollywood script!”
    You got that right Joe.

  23. Crazy! It’s almost like creating rules to hamper the defense, helps the offense. If you go back 10-20 years and look at all of the QB busts, a lot of them would thrive in today’s NFL.

  26. Six weeks are in the books, and the 2018 NFL season continues to be unlike any other. In a good way…sorry, I disagree…the owners, who have a vested interest in fantasy football, have catered to FanDuel/DraftKings. In 2017, the NFL scored fewer points per game per team than in 1966 (in spite of the dramatic increase in field goal made %), fewer touchdowns per game per team, and fewer field goal attempts per game per team. The fact is, defenses are being penalized for being so good at their jobs, and offenses have been so putrid. Starting with the elimination of the bump and run in 1974, defenses have been consistently penalized for doing their job so well. Richard Sherman was right: just play flag football…the old NFL is dead, and that is not a good thing.

  27. For some reason lots of fans have this notion that you need to score lots of points for a game to be exciting. The reality is the most exciting sports are those where scoring OPPORTUNITIES are maximized. No one finds soccer boring because it’s a 1-0, 2-1 game, in reality NFL games average something like 4-2.5 in their games. It’s that in Soccer you can go 30 minutes without seeing any hint of a scoring chance while in football every play is a scoring chance. The NFL needs to stop equating points with ratings. It’s far more satisfying to score two TD on the 00 Ravens than it is to watch every game end in the 30+ range for both teams.

  28. nyneal says:
    October 16, 2018 at 9:56 am
    Sheesh…I’d better clarify, huh?

    There’s no doubt that you’re right about McCarthy’s ineptitude. I agree completely there.

    And I don’t hate Rodgers. He’s an unbelievably gifted QB and he seems like a good guy.

    But there’s no question that he’d almost always rather pass than hand off.

    Couple that with the fact that there was a time when people almost unanimously agreed that McCarthy was too conservative with his play calling, the recent pass-heavy approach, and Rodgers’s recent pressure on McCarthy through the media and it wouldn’t surprise me if upper management told McCarthy to listen to let the QB throw the ball more.

    And I do think Rodgers lives for a good 2 minute drill. He loves that stuff.

    So, no, it’s not hate for Rodgers that made me write that “part of me” thinks he likes it this way. Just speculation. I could be totally wrong, but I’m not a Rodgers hater.

  29. Every record on the books will be broken in the next 20 years at this rate. Forget the greats of the past….their great work will be a distant memory due to this fantasy football infused league where defenses have both hands tied behind their backs. QBs will play routinely for 15+ years because they won’t be touched. I for one don’t like this new trend. I don’t mind scoring….but I also don’t want to know whomever possesses the ball last will score.
    These 43-40 shootouts aren’t for me.

  30. red says:
    October 16, 2018 at 9:59 am
    They are also generating a record amount of blown calls by the refs. Those refs should have been locked up and put in jail for that phantom call. They just had to give Erin Rodgers a win.

    What phantom call? I did not see anything get devided by the officials.

  31. I know the cliche is that “Chicks dig the long ball”, but I find the Arena League version of the NFL that it has become to be awful, because it’s bad football. I love defense and like to watch good defense being played, such as we have with the Vikings. I want to see more of that, not pinball football.

  32. The other trend if this keeps up….defensive players across the board will make 5-10X less than their offensive counterparts. All the cap money will go to offensive playmakers. And defensive players will be scrambling for league minimum money.

    Watch!

  34. This is nowhere near “in a good way.”

    Defenses have been tied down by the rules to the point of being nothing but ceremonial opposition in nature.

    4,000 yards passing is becoming the norm, and we’ll see more 5,000 yard passers. If your passer rating isn’t in the 90’s, you’re no good.

    And it’s not because these guys are necessarily better QB’s than past greats – it’s because the rules make it relatively easy for them to accomplish both goals.

    If this is the game the public wants, fine – I get it – it’s a business.

    But it’s becoming cartoonish to me.

  36. nyneal says:
    October 16, 2018 at 9:59 am

    I could not agree with you more. During last night’s game, every time the cameras panned the crowd, the focus was on beer guzzling knuckleheads acting like goons. That’s the reality of far too many NFL fans at the games. It’s part of the reason I refuse to go anymore.
    Sure, but it’s been that way in Green Bay for decades.

  37. I think Brady said it best when speaking about Mahomes success in the league. The NFL game is really now Big 12 football. Defenses are limited as the physicality is being removed from the game. This essentially makes it a spacing/timing game that is more NBA like than NFL. Throw in the subjective PI, defensive Holding and roughing calls which aid the offense and are probably 75% quesionable calls and you are slowing watching the game become flag football.

  38. The NFL could really use better balance between offense and defense again. Hard not to think that all of this offense at the expense of defensive play, will eventually reach a point of diminishing returns for the NFL.

  40. Niners should have run the ball one more time instead of throwing the deep ball that was picked. They were running the ball all night and could have easily picked up 3 yards for the first down. If not, the clock runs down, punt and got to OT. It was stupid to risk giving the ball to Erin.

  41. The league is getting what they want… all these rule changes encourage more points to be scored, while Roger uses the rule changes to look like hes doing something about the CTE problem the NFL has. Its all a big cover up, society sees the effort to make the league safer, and the league becomes more marketable as a game focused around the offense.

    The lack of pure football now a days, has the football gods going crazy..

  42. The comparisons need to stop. Speaking from a statistical standpoint, you cannot compare today’s young QB’s to QB’s from the past. With today’s rules, Marino, Manning, Elway, Favre, Young and Montana would be throwing for 5000 yds and 40+ TDS per year. Wait, some of them did, and they did without the benefit of having defenders with one arm tied behind their back. Like Manning… Brees, Rodgers, and Brady have benefited from this statistically. They also played when defense was allowed and I’m sure they would agree how much easier it is to throw the ball in today’s NFL.

  43. myspaceyourface says:
    October 16, 2018 at 9:46 am
    When the defense has one hand tied behind their back what do you expect…

    Can’t touch the WR’s, can’t touch the QB, and be careful where you hit any ball carrier.

    Flagged QB hits are almost always after the ball is thrown. What has that got to do with these rules of which you speak? The sleaziest play in football is trying to injure a QB who is all twisted up after releasing a throw. Big tough guys flattening a defenseless player. Real manly men you are. What will you do when there are no QB’s left?

    #stopthestupid

  44. Why does the dope saying “watching the games are no fun” get a 7:1 ratio of thumbs down:thumbs up? Need I remind you what the TV ratings say, again? You’d rather be right and the league be dismembered than be wrong and the league flourish. Typical trump supporting, piss poor attitude where you’ll never admit to being wrong about anything. Pathetic.

  45. “2018 NFL season continues to be unlike any other. In a good way.”

    The NFL has changed the rules so dramatically that it’s basically nothing more than a weekly exhibition game, like those held between the Harlem Globetrotters & the Washington Generals. Apparently the NFL thinks of their fans as a bunch of kids wanting to watch a sports circus.

  48. Anyone who loves football, has to admit Aaron Rodgers is an incredible talent. Remove yourself from ‘Packers hatred’ and ‘F the Cheeseheads’ immature BS. Rodgers does so much with so little.

    He has a mental midget for a HC. A guy who openly lobbied his previous employer to draft Alex Smith over Rodgers. A guy who cannot win, period, without Rodgers under center.

    Rodgers has not Top 10 defense since 2010 – the last year his team won the Super Bowl.

  49. Those of you who do not believe Aaron Rodgers wants All the credit feel free to try to explain the actions at the end of regulation with six seconds left on the clock when he motioned to the sideline for one more play and Green Bay had no timeouts? Yes Mason Crosby struggled last week however most high school kickers could’ve made it from the 10 yard line. The fact that Green Bay had no timeouts is incredibly important because any type of offensive penalty(10 second runoff) sends that came into overtime. Selfish to say the least. By the way, when was the last time arodg played well against a good defense(top 5) in the Playoffs?

  51. “The bump in offense has resulted from a bump in passing, and in effectiveness of passing.”

    Really?

  53. Seems like half an article. The only record that was broke that they list the previous record for is 400 yard games which is pretty poor form since the headline is about points and touchdowns.

  54. Today’s ‘Points & Touchdowns’ are worthless, mean absolutely nothing given there’s no longer Defense being played. Might as well give every player a trophy after each game (which will happen, just a matter of time).

    NFL is Dead.

