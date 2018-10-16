NFL continues to generate record points, touchdowns

Getty Images

Six weeks are in the books, and the 2018 NFL season continues to be unlike any other. In a good way.

The 4,489 points scored through Week Six are the most in NFL history. The 504 touchdowns scored through Week Six are the most in NFL history. And the 328 touchdown passes thrown are the most in league history.

The bump in offense has resulted from a bump in passing, and in effectiveness of passing.

Games have an average of 72.4 pass attempts per game, up from the 67.4 average from 2002 through 2017. Completions are up to 47.0 in 2018, nearly six more than the average of 41.1 from 2002 through 2017. And the average passer rating through six weeks sits at 93.3. From 2002 through 2017, the average passer rating was 84.2.

Along with passer rating and touchdown passes, total completions (4,367), passing yards (47,673), and completion percentage (64.9) represent all-time records through six weeks.

And 400-yard passing games are happening more frequently than ever. Through six weeks, the NFL has seen 15 of them. (The prior record of 13 was set in 2013.)

Two of those belong to Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who became the first player in league history to throw for 400-plus yards and no interceptions in consecutive weeks.