Raiders release Derrick Johnson

Former Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson signed with the Raiders in May, presumably hopeful for a chance to face his old team. It won’t happen, at least not as a member of the Raiders.

The Raiders have announced that Johnson has been released.

“We certainly wish Derrick Johnson the best,” coach Jon Gruden said in a statement.

Johnson, a first-round pick in 2005, had been the subject of trade rumors. With the Raiders finding no takers, they cut him instead. He’ll instantly become a free agent.

Johnson will be entitled to collect the balance of his $1.3 million base salary as termination pay under the labor deal. He received a $200,000 signing bonus when he signed with the Raiders.