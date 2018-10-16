Rams drop Cairo Santos from roster

Getty Images

It looks like Greg Zuerlein will be returning to the Rams lineup for Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

Zuerlein has not played since Week One because of a groin injury he suffered while warming up for the Rams’ Week Two game against the Cardinals. He was initially replaced by Sam Ficken, but the Rams turned to Cairo Santos for their last two games.

They announced that Santos has been cut from the roster on Tuesday to balance out the signing of wide receiver Nick Williams. Santos was 5-of-6 on field goals and 5-of-6 on extra points.

Given the lack of another kicker on the roster, Santos’ departure suggests that the Rams believe Zuerlein will be good to go for Week Seven.