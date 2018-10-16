Rams will sign WR Nick Williams

Getty Images

When Rams coach Sean McVay said on Monday that Cooper Kupp is set to miss Sunday’s road game against the 49ers, he left open the possibility that the team will sign another wideout to the 53-man roster.

McVay hinted that he had history with a receiver who could fit the bill, but kept names out of the conversation. A name surfaced on Tuesday afternoon.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Rams are signing wide receiver Nick Williams. Williams was in Washington in 2013 and 2014 when McVay was on the team’s coaching staff.

Williams was more recently a member of the Titans. He played in two games for them this season and was cut earlier this month after dropping what would have been a go-ahead touchdown pass in Week Five against the Bills.