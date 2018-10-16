Report: Devonta Freeman headed to injured reserve

Getty Images

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said on Monday that running back Devonta Freeman is likely to miss the team’s Week Seven game against the Giants and it appears that will be the first of many more games that the Falcons will be playing without him.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reports that the Falcons will place Freeman on injured reserve. He’s dealing with foot and groin injuries and also missed three games earlier this year with a knee injury. He ran 14 times for 68 yards and caught five passes for 23 yards in his brief time on the field.

Tevin Coleman and Ito Smith will handle the running back duties for the Falcons with Freeman out of the picture. The running back joins safety Ricardo Allen, linebacker Deion Jones, guard Andy Levitre and safety Keanu Neal as starters who have gone on injured reserve since the start of the year.

Freeman signed a six-year, $43 million deal in 2017. There’s no cap relief for the Falcons if they move on before the end of the 2019 season.