Report: Josh Allen out Sunday, Derek Anderson may start

Getty Images

The Bills haven’t said yet whether Josh Allen can play on Sunday through an elbow injury. Nor have they said who would start if Allen can’t go. But it’s looking like Allen is out, and Derek Anderson is in.

That’s the word from Dianna Russini of ESPN, who reports that Allen will not start on Sunday at Indianapolis, and may miss multiple weeks. Russini also reports that Bills coach Sean McDermott may turn to Derek Anderson as the starter, amid concern that McDermott risks losing the locker room if he goes back to Nathan Peterman.

Although McDermott keeps giving Peterman chances, he’s been an unmitigated disaster: He threw away Sunday’s game with two late interceptions, and last year he had a five-interception first half against the Chargers. Peterman has been absolutely awful.

Anderson just signed with the Bills a week ago after a long stint as Cam Newton‘s backup in Carolina, and Anderson hasn’t been a team’s regular starter since starting nine games for the Cardinals in 2010. But he’s still probably more prepared to lead the Bills than Peterman, so Anderson would seem to be the choice if Allen can’t go.